KAWALA are back with a new single, ‘American Adrenaline’

The band are working on big plans for 2024.

KAWALA are back with a new single, ‘American Adrenaline’.

It’s a track the North London five-piece have been teasing at live shows, billed as kickstarting a new era for the group after their 2022 debut ‘Better With You’.

“We wrote American Adrenaline about the constant struggle we all face every day chasing this mythical unreachable idea of what often gets described as the ‘American dream’,” they explain. “The glitz, the glamour and in reality it all feels miles away… but maybe that’s okay.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
ELIO has announced her debut album with love/hate lead single, 'More Than My Mind'
Music News
Bleachers are going to perform a gig at Przym in Kingston to celebrate the release of their new album
Music News
Cate isn't having the best time in her new tracks, 'Rocket Science' and 'You Don't Love Me'
READ MORE