KAWALA are back with a new single, ‘American Adrenaline’.

It’s a track the North London five-piece have been teasing at live shows, billed as kickstarting a new era for the group after their 2022 debut ‘Better With You’.

“We wrote American Adrenaline about the constant struggle we all face every day chasing this mythical unreachable idea of what often gets described as the ‘American dream’,” they explain. “The glitz, the glamour and in reality it all feels miles away… but maybe that’s okay.”

Check it out below.