KAWALA have shared a new single, ‘What’s Up’.

The track follows on from ‘American Adrenaline’, which is a track the North London five-piece had previously been teasing at live shows and was billed as kickstarting a new era for the group after their 2022 debut ‘Better With You’.

‘What’s Up’ arrives ahead of their spring European tour, which includes nights in Cork (10th May), Glasgow (13th), and London (22nd).

Check it out below.