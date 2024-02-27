Kaytranada is the latest headliner to be announced for All Points East

The festival takes place in London's Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

He will top the bill on Friday 16th August, with support from Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Channel Tres, Tkay Maidza and more.

Loyle Carner will also headline the event on Saturday 17th August, LCD Soundsystem on Friday 23rd August, and Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service on Sunday 25th August.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.

