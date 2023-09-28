KEG worry about their “more handsome and intelligent peers” on new single, ‘Quip Quash’

KEG are back with a new single, ‘Quip Quash’.

Out now via Alcopop! Records, the track marks their first new material since 2022 EP ‘Girders’, and arrives ahead of their

The band explain that the song is “embarrassingly centred around the insecurities of writing music surrounded by your ever better, more handsome and intelligent peers. ‘Quip Quash’ is a flurry of pithy spite and clumsy word bundles.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

05 York – The Crescent

06 Edinburgh – Mash House

07 Kendal – Glisky

12 Manchester – YES

13 Hull – Polar Bear

14 Leeds – Live At Leeds

19 Falmouth – Cornish Bank

20 Plymouth – The Underground

NOVEMBER

02 Guildford – Boileroom

03 Norwich – Arts Centre