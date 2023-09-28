KEG worry about their “more handsome and intelligent peers” on new single, ‘Quip Quash’

KEG are back with a new single, ‘Quip Quash’.
Out now via Alcopop! Records, the track marks their first new material since 2022 EP ‘Girders’, and arrives ahead of their
The band explain that the song is “embarrassingly centred around the insecurities of writing music surrounded by your ever better, more handsome and intelligent peers. ‘Quip Quash’ is a flurry of pithy spite and clumsy word bundles.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
05 York – The Crescent
06 Edinburgh – Mash House
07 Kendal – Glisky
12 Manchester – YES
13 Hull – Polar Bear
14 Leeds – Live At Leeds
19 Falmouth – Cornish Bank
20 Plymouth – The Underground
NOVEMBER
02 Guildford – Boileroom
03 Norwich – Arts Centre