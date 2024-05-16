Kehlani has announced a new album, ‘Crash’

Kehlani has officially unveiled plans for their forthcoming album titled ‘Crash,’ set for release on 21st June via Atlantic Records.

The news was announced as Kehlani shared the cover art and release details on social media. The cover features the R&B singer-songwriter perched atop a wrecked car surrounded by shattered glass. Although the full tracklist remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that Kehlani’s recent single from April, ‘After Hours,’ will be included on the album.

Further building anticipation, Kehlani recently teased their next single, ‘Next 2 U’. Sharing a snippet of the song, they expressed their fondness for the track, calling it their “favourite” and engaging with fans about its potential release date.