Kelly Clarkson has covered both Romy’s ‘She’s On My Mind’ and The Last Dinner Party’s ‘Nothing Matters’ on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has performed a couple of new covers on her daytime TV show.

She’s taken on both The Last Dinner Party‘s breakout single ‘Nothing Matters’, and ‘She’s On My Mind’ from Romy‘s debut solo album.

The pop artist and her band delivered live renditions of the tracks, which were both originally released in 2023, as part of the ‘Kellyoke’ segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The segment has previously featured her interpretations of songs from Adele, Weezer, Arctic Monkeys, The Smiths and more. Earlier this year, Clarkson collaborated with actor Kelsey Grammer for a rendition of the Frasier theme tune as part of the same segment.

Check out both the new covers below.