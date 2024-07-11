Kelly Lee Owens has confirmed a new album via dh2, ‘Dreamstate’

Kelly Lee Owens has announced her fourth studio album, ‘Dreamstate’

The record is set for release on 18th October via dh2. The Welsh producer and singer-songwriter has also unveiled the lead single ‘Love You Got’, accompanied by a video directed by Samuel Bradley.

Speaking about the new track, Owens says: “Love You Got was born out of the curiosity of discovering my own inner euphoria – balancing the dark & the light within myself to find ultimate bliss in connection with others.”

‘Dreamstate’ will be Owens’ first release on dh2, a new electronic music imprint under independent label Dirty Hit, led by George Daniel of The 1975. The album is said to embody a sense of freedom and escapism, stemming from Owens’ personal growth. It sees her collaborating with Bicep, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers, and George Daniel.

