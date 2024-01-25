Kendal Calling has announced more than 120 names for 2024, including Declan McKenna, CMAT, Pale Waves, Peace and… Gary Neville?!

Kendal Calling has announced more than 120 names for 2024.

The festival, taking place from 1st – 4th August, will feature five major headliners: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton with guest singer Rianne Downey, and Keane.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, returning to Kendal Calling for the first time since 2016, will bring their most recent album, ‘Council Skies’, to the stage. Paolo Nutini, who released his third consecutive #1 studio album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ in 2022, and The Streets are also set to headline the main stage this summer.

Paul Heaton, the beloved frontman of The Beautiful South, will return to the fields, this time alongside special guest Scottish singer and songwriter Rianne Downey. Keane, celebrating 20 years since the release of ‘Hopes And Fears’, will also join the line-up.

Tickets for Kendal Calling went on sale last August, with over 60% of tickets already sold.

The festival will also feature a DJ set from Gary Neville B2B with Tim Burgess, and performances from over 120 more artists including Sugababes, Declan McKenna, CMAT, Pale Waves, Peace, Katy B, Sundays Karma, and The Snuts. Comedian Russell Howard will be the special guest opener on Saturday.

Andy Smith, Kendal Calling co-founder, expressed his excitement about the line-up, stating, “From the incredible Paolo Nutini closing the Sunday night and Keane, Sugababes, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Katy B gracing our fields for the first time, joined by old friends Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds and The Streets closing the Friday and Saturday night respectively, we have the perfect ingredients for a fantastically celebratory weekend.”

Kendal Calling will take place from 1 – 4 August 2024. For tickets, visit www.kendalcalling.co.uk.