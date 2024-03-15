Kendal Calling has signed up Benjamin Francis Leftwich, HotWax and more

Kendal Calling has announced several more names for 2024.

The festival, taking place from 1st – 4th August, will feature five major headliners: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton with guest singer Rianne Downey, and Keane.

The new additions include Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Bilk, ADMT, HotWax (pictured), Home Counties, Aziya, Lucy Tun, Eaves Wilder, and Chili Jesson.

The festival will also feature a DJ set from Gary Neville B2B with Tim Burgess, and performances from the likes of Declan McKenna, CMAT, Pale Waves, Peace, Katy B, and Sundara Karma. Comedian Russell Howard will be the special guest opener on Saturday.

For tickets, visit kendalcalling.co.uk.