Kendrick Lamar responds to Drake with new track ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track titled ‘Euphoria,’ which appears to be a direct response to recent diss tracks from Drake.

The ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake has resurfaced with pointed lyrics from both artists. Previously, Lamar took a jab at Drake in his song ‘Like That,’ which also mentioned J. Cole. However, Cole has since apologized for his involvement and removed his response track ‘7 Minute Drill’ from streaming platforms. Drake retaliated with tracks ‘Push Ups’ and ‘Taylor Made Freestyle,’ the latter of which controversially used AI to mimic 2Pac, leading to its removal after complaints from the late rapper’s estate.

In ‘Euphoria,’ Lamar directly addresses Drake in the lyrics, “Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar, too/But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.” The track intensifies as Lamar sharpens his words, referencing Drake’s ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ and even bringing in references to another of Drake’s rivals, Pusha T.

You can check out ‘Euphoria’ below.