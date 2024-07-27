KennyHoopla has shared a new single, ‘ONE TULIP//’

KennyHoopla has returned with a new single titled ‘ONE TULIP//’. The track, written and produced by Kenny himself, marks his first release as an independent artist and explores themes of self-sacrifice and self-realisation.

Speaking about the new single, KennyHoopla shares, “I didn’t realize while writing it but I think this song is about how when you’re trying so hard to make sure no one is let down at all but you forget about showing up for yourself. I’ve tried to be of help my whole life and exhausted myself to be enough for my family and friends through empathy, currency, and just simply being there physically but you’ll always be half the person they need you to be until you learn to be a friend to yourself and make yourself whole.”

The release of ‘ONE TULIP//’ coincides with KennyHoopla’s participation in the Seasons Tour, where he will be supporting Thirty Seconds To Mars across 24 cities in North America.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

JULY

26 White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA

27 RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

30 USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

31 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

AUGUST

2 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, MO

3 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

6 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

7 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

9 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

10 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

12 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

14 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

15 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

18 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

20 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

21 Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

23 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

24 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

27 Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

29 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

30 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

SEPTEMBER

1 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

4 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA