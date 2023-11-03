Kid Kapichi have announced a new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’.

The follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, it’ll be released on 15th March via Spinefarm. The Hastings band have also shared their new single ‘Tamagotchi’, and confirmed a headline tour.

“‘Tamagotchi’ is a song about turning 30 and feeling for the first time like your life is running away from you,” says frontman Jack Wilson. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself being more nostalgic about the past and the ‘good times’. This song is a homage to those times and fond memories whilst stubbornly clawing onto them.”

“‘Tamagotchi’ is probably one of the most fun videos we’ve ever shot,” he adds. “Videos like these write themselves, when the imagery of the lyrics is so strong, so we didn’t mess about. We tried our best to replicate those feelings and memories we had when growing up.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

28 Brighton, Concorde 2

29 Brighton, Concorde 2

30 Bristol, SWX

APRIL

1 Oxford, O2 Academy

2 Norwich, The Waterfront

4 Newcastle, Newcastle University

5 Glasgow, The Garage

6 Manchester, New Century Hall

8 Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

9 Sheffield, Foundry

10 Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 London, Kentish Town Forum

17 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

18 Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje

19 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

20 France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

22 Germany, Cologne, Luxor

23 Germany, Hamburg, Knust

24 Germany, Berlin, Hole44

26 Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy

27 Czech Republic, Page, Futurum