Kid Kapichi have announced a new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’.
The follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, it’ll be released on 15th March via Spinefarm. The Hastings band have also shared their new single ‘Tamagotchi’, and confirmed a headline tour.
“‘Tamagotchi’ is a song about turning 30 and feeling for the first time like your life is running away from you,” says frontman Jack Wilson. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself being more nostalgic about the past and the ‘good times’. This song is a homage to those times and fond memories whilst stubbornly clawing onto them.”
“‘Tamagotchi’ is probably one of the most fun videos we’ve ever shot,” he adds. “Videos like these write themselves, when the imagery of the lyrics is so strong, so we didn’t mess about. We tried our best to replicate those feelings and memories we had when growing up.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
28 Brighton, Concorde 2
29 Brighton, Concorde 2
30 Bristol, SWX
APRIL
1 Oxford, O2 Academy
2 Norwich, The Waterfront
4 Newcastle, Newcastle University
5 Glasgow, The Garage
6 Manchester, New Century Hall
8 Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University
9 Sheffield, Foundry
10 Birmingham, O2 Academy
12 London, Kentish Town Forum
17 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
18 Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje
19 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg
20 France, Paris, La Maroquinerie
22 Germany, Cologne, Luxor
23 Germany, Hamburg, Knust
24 Germany, Berlin, Hole44
26 Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy
27 Czech Republic, Page, Futurum