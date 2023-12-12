Kid Kapichi have released a new teaser single from their upcoming album – check out ‘999’

Kid Kapichi have released a new single, ‘999’.

It’s a track from the Hastings band’s recently-announced new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’. The follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, it’ll be released on 15th March via Spinefarm accompanied by a headline tour.

They say of the new song: “The system of policing is supposedly designed to protect the interests of the people, but in reality, it only works to protect the interests of the state and the systems of power that control this country. Like our political system; policing is institutionally racist, rife with misogyny & sexual violence, and is granted the power and license to act above the law with impunity.

“People have a right to feel angry and betrayed by the lack of accountability for police misconduct in this country, it’s a disgrace. It shouldn’t take widespread public unrest, social media outrage, or protest for police to be held to account for crimes and misconduct, it should be the norm.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

28 Brighton, Concorde 2

29 Brighton, Concorde 2

30 Bristol, SWX

APRIL

1 Oxford, O2 Academy

2 Norwich, The Waterfront

4 Newcastle, Newcastle University

5 Glasgow, The Garage

6 Manchester, New Century Hall

8 Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

9 Sheffield, Foundry

10 Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 London, Kentish Town Forum

