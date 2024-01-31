Kid Kapichi have released a new teaser single from their upcoming album – check out ‘Get Down’

Kid Kapichi have released a new single, ‘Get Down’.
It’s a track from the Hastings band’s recently-announced new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’. The follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, it’ll be released on 15th March via Spinefarm accompanied by a headline tour.
The video was shot on a night out in the band’s hometown. Vocalist/guitarist Jack Wilson explains: “We took the Stanislavsky approach with this one and thought the best acting was method acting. Amazing how many friends show up when a free bar is on offer.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
28 Brighton, Concorde 2
29 Brighton, Concorde 2
30 Bristol, SWX
APRIL
1 Oxford, O2 Academy
2 Norwich, The Waterfront
4 Newcastle, Newcastle University
5 Glasgow, The Garage
6 Manchester, New Century Hall
8 Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University
9 Sheffield, Foundry
10 Birmingham, O2 Academy
12 London, Kentish Town Forum