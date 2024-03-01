Kid Kapichi head to the pub when Hastings is taken over by zombies in their new video for ‘Zombie Nation’

Kid Kapichi have released a new video for their single ‘Zombie Nation’, featuring Suggs.

It’s a track from the Hastings band’s upcoming new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’. The follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, it’ll be released on 15th March via Spinefarm accompanied by a headline tour.

“We always felt that those 2-tone albums were as relevant today as they were when they were written so we just ran with that vibe talking about post-Brexit Britain,” says vocalist/guitarist Jack Wilson of the collaboration. “Once we managed to get Suggs to join, it just got sent into another dimension. What an honour it is to work with an icon like him!”

Suggs adds: “I ‘ad a right old bubble with the Kid Kapichi boys recording this ditty and video. All dressed as zombies and messing around. Total madness. Give it a listen!”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

28 Brighton, Concorde 2

29 Brighton, Concorde 2

30 Bristol, SWX

APRIL

1 Oxford, O2 Academy

2 Norwich, The Waterfront

4 Newcastle, Newcastle University

5 Glasgow, The Garage

6 Manchester, New Century Hall

8 Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

9 Sheffield, Foundry

10 Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 London, Kentish Town Forum

