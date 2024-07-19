Kids In Glass Houses have shared a new single inspired by how terrifying love is – check out ‘Vulnerable’

Kids In Glass Houses have released ‘Vulnerable’.

It’s the latest single from their upcoming fifth album ‘Pink Flamingo’, set to drop on 25th October. The band have also recently been celebrating the 15-year anniversary of their debut album ‘Smart Casual’.

Vocalist Aled Phillips describes the album as “a new start, rather than us just churning out a fifth album.” He adds, “As much as people ask for another ‘Smart Casual’, we couldn’t write it and I don’t think they’d really want it anyway.”

Speaking of ‘Vulnerable’, he explains: “Pretty self-explanatory, but it is a song about love being the most amazing thing but terrifying concept – where your life and happiness is intrinsically tied to someone else. I think ours and the younger generations’ relationships are no longer seen as something to be worked on. We now move onto people like we do TV shows and I think people have increasingly unrealistic expectations because of how available everything has been made but how disposable everything has become and that, in turn, creates less security in and of itself which makes anxiety and distrust even more rife. Add to that the stress of social media and all the body image and lifestyle comparisons that invokes, and it’s just a hot mess.”

The band are set to play tour across the UK in November, following their recent appearance at 2000trees festival.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

1 Arts Club, Liverpool, UK

2 The Crossing, Birmingham, UK

3 Chalk, Brighton, UK

4 EngineRooms, Southampton, UK

6 The Waterfront, Norwich, UK

7 Stylus, Leeds, UK