Killer Mike announces new project ‘Songs For Sinners & Saints’ as Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival

Killer Mike has announced a new project titled ‘Songs For Sinners & Saints’, set for release on 2nd August under the name Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival. The 10-track album follows the rapper’s recent single ‘HUMBLE ME’, which addresses his arrest at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February.

Mike describes the project as an epilogue to his ‘MICHAEL’ era, saying, “I had a year to live with MICHAEL, and I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on.”

“For me this is a testimonial,” he continues. “When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.”

The album features new material alongside a reworked medley of ‘MICHAEL’ tracks ‘SLUMMER’ and ‘SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES’. Mike explains, “Not only was I not done with the sound and feel of MICHAEL, I realized I might not be done with some of the songs from it as well. ‘SLUMMER’ & ‘SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES’ happened in the same Universe. I always looked at both songs as one long play of sorts so this was a chance to try that out. These are songs that deserved another approach and now I’m torn on which version I like better.”

Mike recently performed at Newport Folk Festival and has released a ‘From The Block’ performance of ‘HUMBLE ME’. He is currently in the midst of a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club, with the final show on 31st July featuring a guest appearance from Run The Jewels collaborator El-P and a live stream to celebrate the new album.

The full tracklist for ‘Songs For Sinners & Saints’ is as follows:

1. BUSSIN BRICKS INTRO

2. NOBODY KNOWS (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden & Adonica Nunn)

3. HUMBLE ME

4. HIGHER LEVEL (feat. Jori & Adonica Nunn)

5. EXIT 9 Scenic Route (feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles & Troy Durden)

6. LORD PREPARE ME (feat. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn)

7. SLUMMER 4 JUNKIES (feat. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa & Troy Durden)

8. HAD TO GO GET IT (feat. Troy Durden)

9. ’97 3-6 FREESTYLE

10. STILL TALK’N THAT SHIT (feat. Key Glock & Project Pat)

Killer Mike’s upcoming tour dates are:

AUGUST

2 The Majestic Theatre, Detroit, USA

3 Lollapalooza, Chicago, USA

5 First Avenue, Minneapolis, USA

7 Ogden Theater, Denver, USA

8 Ogden Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, USA

9 Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco, USA

10 Thing Festival, Seattle, USA

19 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

23 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

26 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

27 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

29 Bataclan, Paris, France

30 Arlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

SEPTEMBER

29 Evolution Fest, St. Louis, USA

OCTOBER

15 The Novo, Los Angeles, USA