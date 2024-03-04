Killer Mike has confirmed a new summer tour, featuring his biggest ever headline UK solo shows

Killer Mike has announced a new headline tour.

The dates follow the release of a deluxe version of his recent album ‘Michael’, which arrived last September.

“Michael was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it,” Mike explains. “These songs are some of my favourites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

The dates read:

AUGUST

19 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

23 O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

26 O2 Forum, Kentish Town – London, UK

27 Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

29 Bataclan – Paris, France

30 Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany