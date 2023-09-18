Killer Mike has released a new video for deluxe album track ‘Yes!’

Killer Mike has released a new single, ‘Yes!’.

The song arrives with a Shane Smith-directed video, and is from the deluxe version of Killer Mike’s album, ‘Michael’, which arrived on Friday, 15th September.

The album – now expanded to include four new tracks on the digital edition and three on the physical versions – was announced earlier this month alongside ‘Maynard Vignette’.

“Michael was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it,” Mike explains. “These songs are some of my favourites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Check it out below.