Kim Deal has shared a new solo single, ‘Coast’

Kim Deal, best known as a member of Pixies and The Breeders, has unveiled her latest solo single, ‘Coast’.

‘Coast’ was written by Deal in 2020, inspired by an unexpected experience at her friend Mike Montgomery’s wedding when the house band, The Grape Whizzers, performed Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margaritaville’ with “revelatory levels of low self-esteem.”

The recording took place at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, with the track marking Deal’s first release under her own name through the record label 4AD.

It also features a notable lineup of musicians, including Deal’s twin sister and guitarist, Kelley Deal, along with contributions from the marching band Mucca Pazza. The rhythm section comprises Lindsay Glover and Mando Lopez.

Check it out below.