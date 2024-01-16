Kim Gordon has announced her second solo album, ‘The Collective’.

The full-length is set for release on 8th March via Matador, teased by early single ‘Bye Bye’, which arrives with a video that stars Coco Gordon Moore and was directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, with cinematography by Christopher Blauvelt.

Recorded in her native Los Angeles, ‘The Collective’ follows 2019 full-length debut ‘No Home Record’ and was once again a collaboration with producer Justin Raisen.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: