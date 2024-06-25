Kim Gordon has shared her new song and video ‘ECRP’ to celebrate the start of her UK shows

Kim Gordon has released a new single, ‘ECRP’.

The track follows on from her second solo album ‘The Collective’, which arrived back in March via Matador, and coincides with the start of her UK shows.

Recorded in her native Los Angeles, ‘The Collective’ follows 2019 full-length debut ‘No Home Record’ and was once again a collaboration with producer Justin Raisen.

Check out the new single below, and catch her live at the following:

JUNE

25 London, UK – Koko

26 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

30 Pilton, UK – Glastonbury