King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared their new single ‘Hog Calling Contest’, and a mini-documentary

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have unveiled their new single ‘Hog Calling Contest’.

The track arrives alongside a mini-documentary about the making of their upcoming 26th album, ‘Flight b741’. The full-length is set for release on 9th August via the band’s own p(doom) records.

The mini-documentary, titled ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’, was directed by Guy Tyzack using 16mm film. Tyzack describes the challenges of the project, saying, “We were tasked with capturing the band make an album from scratch in two weeks, they purposefully didn’t prepare much for the recordings so it was very difficult for me to plan what to film. I just knew they’d be in one room and three of them might drop out at any moment because they were expecting babies. The room looked brown and boring so I painted it like the sky to match the theme of the album in one 17hr stretch with three friends and a slab of mids.”

Discussing the inspiration behind ‘Hog Calling Contest’, the band add, “While recording Flight b741, we occasionally had these ultra inspired tune-up/warm-up jams. Of course, we were never actually recording during these moments though. Lost to time. Except one time; This time. We learnt to record these moments; ‘Daily Blues’ came together this way too. But ‘Hog Calling Contest’ retains a unique unhinged-ness that only comes when you’re fooling around with your mates and you don’t think you’re being recorded. Happy in mud!”

‘Flight b741’ marks a departure from the band’s recent conceptual albums, focusing instead on what they describe as “irresistible country-fried rock’n’roll”.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have also announced a European Residency Tour for early summer 2025, following their extensive touring plans for 2024. The 2025 residency dates include multi-night stands in Lisbon, Barcelona, Vilnius, Athens, and Plovdiv.

The dates in full read:

MAY

18 Coliseu do Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal

19 Coliseu do Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal

20 Coliseu do Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal

23 Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain

24 Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain

25 Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain

29 Lukiškės Prison 2.0, Vilnius, Lithuania

30 Lukiškės Prison 2.0, Vilnius, Lithuania

31 Lukiškės Prison 2.0, Vilnius, Lithuania

JUNE

4 Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens, Athens, Greece

5 Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens, Athens, Greece

6 Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens, Athens, Greece

8 Ancient Theatre, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

9 Ancient Theatre, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

10 Ancient Theatre, Plovdiv, Bulgaria