King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album with two versions, and a headline set at Wide Awake

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album.

‘The Silver Cord’ will be released on 27th October via KGLW in two versions; one condensed, and one extended.

“The first version’s really condensed, trimming all the fat,” explains Stu Mackenzie. “And on the second version, that first song, ‘Theia’, is 20 minutes long. It’s the ‘everything’ version – those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it. It’s for the Gizz-heads.

“I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now – I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing. We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps – but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.”

It’s arriving alongside the news that the band will be headlining next year’s Wide Awake in London. They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Theia / The Silver Cord / Set’ – check it out below.

The track listings read:

1 LP VERSION

Theia The Silver Cord Set Chang’e Gilgamesh Swan Song Extinction

2 LP VERSION