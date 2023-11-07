King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have booked a new tour for spring 2024

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new run of UK and EU dates.

The shows follow the band’s just-released new album ‘The Silver Cord’, which arrived last month in two versions; one condensed, and one extended.

“The first version’s really condensed, trimming all the fat,” Stu Mackenzie says of the release. “And on the second version, that first song, ‘Theia’, is 20 minutes long. It’s the ‘everything’ version – those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it. It’s for the Gizz-heads.”

The tour will visit:

MAY

15 Forest National – BRUSSELS, BE

16 Stadthalle – OFFENBACH, DE

18 Forum Karlín – PRAGUE, CZ

19 Arena Wien – VIENNA, AT

20 Columbiahalle – BERLIN, DE

22 Stadtpark Open Air – HAMBURG, DE (3hr marathon set)

23 AFAS Live – AMSTERDAM, NL

25 Wide Awake Festival – LONDON, UK

26 Liverpool Olympia – LIVERPOOL, UK

27 The Usher Hall – EDINBURGH, UK

29 The Civic Hall – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

30 Bristol Beacon – BRISTOL, UK

31 Brighton Dome – BRIGHTON, UK (acoustic show)

JUNE

02 We Love Green Festival – PARIS, FR

04 UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia – MILAN, IT

AUGUST

16 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)

17 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)

SEPTEMBER

01 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – CHICAGO, IL (3hr marathon set) SOLD OUT

14 The Gorge Amphitheatre – QUINCY, WA (3hr marathon set)

NOVEMBER

15 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – AUSTIN, TX (3hr marathon set)