King Isis embraces differences and celebrates wholeness with their new single ‘Dissonance’

King Isis has released a new grunge-inspired single, ‘Dissonance’, produced by longtime collaborator and childhood friend, Jaden Wiggins. The track delves into themes of catharsis and self-acceptance, exploring the experiences, thoughts, and processes that shape one’s identity.

‘Dissonance’ follows the release of King Isis’ breakout EP ‘shed’ in March. Speaking about the new single, King Isis says, “‘Dissonance’ is a song about embracing the differences that make us whole, that make us who we are. It leans into the ‘other,’ a celebration of the pieces of selves that we may feel adverse to or are socially rejected. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to conform and present in ways that were outside of myself to appease the perceptions of others. So this is a song about being happy and full in my own, however that shows up. It’s embracing the tension and uneasiness in self and communal discovery, just loving yourself fully and those around you who embrace that difference.”

You can check out ‘Dissonance’ below, and read our recent King Isis Hype feature here.