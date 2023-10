King Isis has released a new single, ‘Make It Up’.

The track follows their debut EP ‘Scales’, which came out via Dirty Hit/No Matter earlier this year, and arrives with a vampire-themed video directed by Daddy.

Isis explains: “I wrote the first version of this song at home in Oakland, going through lows in love and life. I was experimenting with darker production and more droney melodies, which I felt encompassed the monotonous feeling of just getting through the motions that was my life at the time.”

Check it out below.