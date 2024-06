King Krule has shared a new EP.

Out today (20th June) via XL Recordings, ‘SHHHHHH!‘ features ‘Achtung’, ‘All Soup Now’, ‘Time For Slurp’, and ‘Whaleshark’, which were previously were only available via flexi-discs sold during King Krule’s 2023 Shhhhh Tour.

The release follows on from his fourth studio album ‘Space Heavy’.

Check it out below.