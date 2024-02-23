Kings of Leon have announced a new album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’

Kings of Leon have unveiled their latest album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, scheduled for release on May 10 via Polydor Records.

Accompanying the announcement is lead single ‘Mustang’, along with its music video, which you can check out below.

The band is set to headline BST Hyde Park on June 30, featuring Paolo Nutini as a special guest, with more acts to be confirmed. Ticket sales will begin at 10am GMT on February 28, accessible through the BST Hyde Park official website.

The album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ is described as a project where the band explores new directions while maintaining their original sound. It was recorded at Dark Horse studio, with production by Kid Harpoon, who has worked with artists such as Harry Styles and Florence + the Machine. According to the press release, this album represents a phase where the band felt free to experiment and enjoy the process of making music.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb says. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

“When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” Caleb says. “We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

The track listing for ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ reads:



Ballerina Radio

Rainbow Ball

Nowhere To Run

Mustang

Actual Daydream

Split Screen

Don’t Stop The Bleeding

Nothing To Do

Television

Hesitation Generation

Ease Me On

Seen