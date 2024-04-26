Kings of Leon have announced a new extended edition of their upcoming album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’

Kings of Leon have announced a new edition of their upcoming album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’.

‘Can We Please Have Fun (Live In Wrexham Edition)’ will also be released on 10th May, and includes 7 live recordings from the band’s sold out gigs at Wrexham AFC’s The Racecourse Ground in May last year, as well as the new album in full.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb says of the full-length. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

“When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” Caleb continues. “We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

The trackjlistitg for ‘Can We Please Have Fun (Live in Wrexham Edition)’ reads:

CD1 – Can We Please Have Fun

Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

CD2 – Live in Wrexham

Crawl King of the Rodeo Revelry On Call Find Me Pyro Cold Desert

The band is also set to headline BST Hyde Park on 30th June, featuring Paolo Nutini as a special guest, with more acts to be confirmed.