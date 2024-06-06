Kississippi has announced an introspective new EP, ‘damned if i do it for you’

Kississippi has announced a new EP, ‘damned if i do it for you’.

Set for release on 26th July, the Philadelphia-based indie pop star is teasing the four-track release with early single ‘Last Time’.

The collection, she explains, is “a journey of introspection, peeling back all of your layers and searching for the love that you’ve always dreamed of within yourself. It’s a battle to find bliss in solitude, while you’re still healing from the wounds of a shattered heart. Along the way, it uncovers truths about identity and grapples with whether or not the imperfections you’ve found can be transformed into something beautiful. It’s a path to self-discovery and growth, as you navigate the complexities of self-love and acceptance.”

Of ‘Last Time’, written after a run-in with an ex at a gig, she explains: “As I took the stage with only a drum machine and mic, it hit me that I was essentially doing karaoke to these songs about unrequited love, knowing that the person I wrote them about was in the next room with someone else.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Smaller Half

Last Time

Jesus Freak

Bird Song