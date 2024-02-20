Kneecap have announced their debut album, ‘Fine Art’

Kneecap have announced their debut album.

The news follows their recent debut single for Heavenly Recordings, ‘Better Way To Live (Feat. Grian Chatten)’, which arrived with a video filmed in Madden’s Bar in Belfast, where Grian and Kneecap first met.

The Irish rap trio – Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí – will release ‘Fine Art’, produced by Toddla T, on 14th June. They’ve also shared new single, ‘Sick In The Head’.

Talking about the track, the band explain: “When working on the album we had periods of great productivity but also periods with a total lack of anything creatively. Towards the end of recording we hit a proper wall and this is the result. Our mental health was being tested and we said f*ck it it we’re doomed to mental torture we want to have some money to get through it. We’ve had enough of it while being broke round Belfast.”

Of the video, they add: “We’re in the centre of a sweaty mosh pit mid-gig in a dark warehouse room. This pit represents emotional state, from f*cked up and chaotic to moments of clarity and calmness.The warehouse offers escape – from the mundane… for the marginalised.”

