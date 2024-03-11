Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Scowl and more are boycotting SXSW 2024

Several bands have announced their withdrawal from this year’s edition of SXSW, citing the event’s association with the US army and weapons companies amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Among those pulling out are Kneecap, Sprints, Lambrini Girls, and Scowl, joining other artists in a stand of solidarity with Palestine.

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap explained their decision was made “in solidarity with the people of Palestine” and highlighting the “unacceptable deep links” SXSW has with the US army and defence contractor RTX Corporation. They stressed the significant financial impact this decision would have on them but considered it minimal compared to the “unimaginable suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza.”

Kneecap also pointed out the involvement of Collins Aerospace and BAE Systems, accusing them of selling weapons that have “murdered 31,000 Palestinians, over 21,000 of them women and children.”

Sprints also announced their withdrawal, expressing their stand against the US Army sponsorship and defence contractor involvement in this year’s festival. They emphasised their solidarity with the Palestinian people as the driving force behind their decision.

Lambrini Girls shared their reasons for pulling out, stating they “can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever” with SXSW. They revealed the dilemma they faced due to receiving funding from the PRS Foundation to play at the festival and the challenge of maintaining their moral integrity while managing financial obligations.

Ultimately, they concluded that any form of participation would render their solidarity “totally inauthentic.”

Scowl also made a strong statement, refusing to be complicit “in the face of genocide in Palestine” and to participate in the “war machine.” Their decision underscores the growing concern among artists over the ethical implications of participating in events sponsored by entities involved in military activities.

SXSW takes place in Austin, Texas from March 12th-14th.