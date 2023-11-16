Kneecap have shared their debut single for Heavenly Recordings, ‘Better Way To Live (Feat. Grian Chatten)’

The band go on tour later this month.

Kneecap have shared their debut single for Heavenly Recordings.

‘Better Way To Live (Feat. Grian Chatten)’ arrives ahead of their upcoming headline shows, and with a video filmed in Madden’s Bar in Belfast, where Grian and Kneecap first met.

The band comment: “‘A Better Way To Live’ is all about finding that little spark of joy in the monotony, in the day-to-day things that you barely bat an eye at. In between the moments of that repetitive lift of the pint, or spark of a cigarette, there is an opportunity for bliss. underneath that constant noise, there is a silence that can breathe new life and inspiration breaking through the mundane.”

Check it out below, and catch Kneecap live at the following:

NOVEMBER
27 The Grove – NEWCASTLE
28 Furnace – LIVERPOOL
29 Electric Ballroom – LONDON

DECEMBER
11 Olympia Theatre – DUBLIN
12 Olympia Theatre – DUBLIN – SOLD OUT
14 Nerve Centre – DERRY
21 Ulster Hall – BELFAST
29 City Hall – CORK

