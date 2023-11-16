Kneecap have shared their debut single for Heavenly Recordings.

‘Better Way To Live (Feat. Grian Chatten)’ arrives ahead of their upcoming headline shows, and with a video filmed in Madden’s Bar in Belfast, where Grian and Kneecap first met.

The band comment: “‘A Better Way To Live’ is all about finding that little spark of joy in the monotony, in the day-to-day things that you barely bat an eye at. In between the moments of that repetitive lift of the pint, or spark of a cigarette, there is an opportunity for bliss. underneath that constant noise, there is a silence that can breathe new life and inspiration breaking through the mundane.”

Check it out below, and catch Kneecap live at the following:

NOVEMBER

27 The Grove – NEWCASTLE

28 Furnace – LIVERPOOL

29 Electric Ballroom – LONDON

DECEMBER

11 Olympia Theatre – DUBLIN

12 Olympia Theatre – DUBLIN – SOLD OUT

14 Nerve Centre – DERRY

21 Ulster Hall – BELFAST

29 City Hall – CORK