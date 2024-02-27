Knocked Loose have announced a new album, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’.

The full-length is set for release on 10th May via Pure Noise Records, and is teased by early single ‘Blinding Faith’, inspired by hypocrisy.

“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” guitarist Isaac Hale explains, reflecting on attending church with his mother when younger.

“They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” he adds. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1 – Thirst

2 – Piece By Piece

3 – Suffocate (ft. Poppy)

4 – Don’t Reach For Me

5 – Moss Covers All

6 – Take Me Home

7 – Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)

8 – The Calm That Keeps You Awake

9 – Blinding Faith

10 – Sit & Mourn