Knocked Loose debuts ‘Suffocate’ live with Poppy at Sick New World festival

Knocked Loose took to the stage at Sick New World festival this weekend, where they were joined by Poppy for a live rendition of their new single ‘Suffocate’.

The performance marked the first live showing for the track, which is part of their upcoming album ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’.

‘Suffocate’ was released last week as the third single from the band’s third studio album. The album is set to arrive on 10th May via Pure Noise, and features the previously released ‘Blinding Faith’ and ‘Don’t Reach For Me’.

You can check out fan shot footage of the performance below.