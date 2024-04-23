Knocked Loose have teamed up with Poppy for their new single ‘Suffocate’

Knocked Loose have released a new single, ‘Suffocate (Feat. Poppy)’.

It’s a track from their upcoming new album, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’, set for release on 10th May via Pure Noise Records.

“It was so fun because her voice allowed us to expand our palette and do some weird, off-the-wall things that we maybe wouldn’t do in another song,” guitarist Isaac Hale says of the track. “We felt that because we had Poppy’s voice involved, it allowed us to kind of push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1 – Thirst

2 – Piece By Piece

3 – Suffocate (ft. Poppy)

4 – Don’t Reach For Me

5 – Moss Covers All

6 – Take Me Home

7 – Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)

8 – The Calm That Keeps You Awake

9 – Blinding Faith

10 – Sit & Mourn