Knuckle Puck cover Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’

Knuckle Puck have released a pop-punk cover of Noah Kahan’s hit single ‘Stick Season’.

The band’s rendition of the global smash hit comes just ahead of their appearance at Sad Summer Fest, which kicks off tomorrow (11th July) in Sacramento, California.

Knuckle Puck are set to embark on a busy summer tour schedule, starting with their appearance at Sad Summer Fest. The festival will see them sharing stages with Mayday Parade, The Maine, and The Wonder Years. The band’s summer tour includes a mix of festival appearances and headline shows, spanning from July to September. Knuckle Puck will be traversing the United States, with stops in major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.

The dates in full read:

JULY

11 The Backyard, Sacramento, CA (Sad Summer Fest)

13 Observatory Festival Grounds, Santa Ana, CA (Sad Summer Fest)

15 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

16 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO (Sad Summer Fest)

17 The Waiting Room Lounge, Omaha, NE

19 Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI (Sad Summer Fest)

20 Salt Shed Outdoor, Chicago, IL (Sad Summer Fest)

21 Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac, MI (Sad Summer Fest)

23 Stage AE Outdoor, Pittsburgh, PA (Sad Summer Fest)

24 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH (Sad Summer Fest)

25 The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

26 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA (Sad Summer Fest)

27 The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater, FL (Sad Summer Fest)

28 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

29 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH (Sad Summer Fest)

31 Sharkey’s Summer Stage, Syracuse, NY

AUGUST

1 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY (Sad Summer Fest)

3 Palladium Outdoor, Worcester, MA (Sad Summer Fest)

4 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ (Sad Summer Fest)

6 Canalside, Buffalo, NY (Sad Summer Fest)

8 Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA (Sad Summer Fest)

9 The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, Columbia, MD (Sad Summer Fest)

SEPTEMBER

7 Ohio Is For Lovers Festival, Cincinnati, OH