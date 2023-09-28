Knuckle Puck have released the title-track from their new album, ‘Losing What We Love’.

Set for release on 20th October via Pure Noise Records, the full-length follows on from 2022’s ‘Disposable Life’ EP and has already been teased with new single ‘The Tower’ – a song about “welcoming the inevitability of death, destruction and chaos” – and ‘Groundhog Day’.

“Losing What We Love (the song) sways between clinging on to what was and letting go completely,” the band explain. “If you choose your company wisely, you can allow yourself to give away all that you have to offer without hesitation or fear.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

A New Beginning

The Tower

October

You & I

Losing What We Love

Groundhog Day

Act Accordingly

Out Of Touch

Worlds Apart

Better Late

Fool