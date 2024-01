Knuckle Puck have announced four UK headline shows for March.

Supported by their label mates Shoreline, the dates are in support of their new album, ‘Losing What We Love’, which came out last year via Pure Noise Records.

The details are:

MARCH

23 Project House, Leeds

24 Classic Grand, Glasgow

26 Rebellion, Manchester

27 The Fleece, Bristol

28 Alexandra Palace London (supporting Neck Deep)

Tickets go on general sale from 26th January at 10am.