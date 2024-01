Korn have announced a handful of summer UK shows.

The band will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live At The Piece Hall and Gunnersbury Park in August, with supports at the various dates set to include Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe.

The details are:

AUGUST

08 Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

09 The Piece Hall, Halifax

11 Gunnersbury Park, London

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday, 12th January.