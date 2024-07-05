Koteri have shared their soulful second single, ‘Fortune Green’

London-based collective Koteri have unveiled their second single ‘Fortune Green’, featuring guest vocals from Jana, sister of founding member Abdallah Diab.

‘Fortune Green’ follows the group’s debut single ‘Karnaby, and showcases Koteri’s diverse influences, blending soul, funk, and electronic elements with a communal spirit that reflects their collaborative approach to music-making.

Speaking about the single, the group said: “Fortune Green feels like sticky rain during the heart of summer – an ode to the sweet season. As Koteri, we’re a workshop with open doors, proud to release this new record with Jana on vocals.”

Koteri, whose name is derived from the French word “coterie” meaning a small, exclusive group with shared interests, was formed by Abdallah Diab, Dinar, and Jordan Spiro in September 2018. The trio bonded over their love for Arsenal F.C. and hip-hop, despite coming from diverse musical backgrounds.

