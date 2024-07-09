Mom’s calling Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo as they tease a potential collaboration with cryptic social media posts

Pop icons Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo have been teasing fans with hints of a potential collaboration on social media, sparking excitement among their followers.

The speculation began when Minogue shared a photo of pink silk fabric on her socials, along with a link to pre-save a piece of music. The link featured emojis representing the Scorpio, Gemini, and Virgo star signs. Following this, Minogue posted a video clip of herself dialling the number 6,0,6 and receiving a call from someone named “mom”. During the call, a snippet of a song can be heard before Minogue says, “hi”.

In a coordinated move, both Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo shared similar video clips on their accounts. These clips show them answering the same phone call from “mom”, with the same song snippet playing before they each say “hi”. All three posts included star sign emojis corresponding to those in Minogue’s initial pre-save link, with Minogue being a Gemini, Rexha a Virgo, and Lo a Scorpio.

If the collaboration is confirmed, it would mark the second time Tove Lo and Kylie have worked together, following their 2019 track ‘Really Don’t Like U’. For Bebe Rexha, this would be her first collaboration with Minogue.

We figure we’ll know more about what’s coming very soon.