Kylie is going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024

Stray Kids, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline other days.

Kylie is going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

She’ll perform at the event on Saturday 13th July, with the full line-up still to come. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 21st February.

Kylie comments: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Libertines have announced a new UK and Ireland tour for autumn
Live Reviews
DYLAN's gig at London's Hammersmith Apollo is a statement of intent
Music News
Becky Hill and Chase & Status will perform together at this year's BRIT Awards
READ MORE