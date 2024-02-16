Kylie is going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

She’ll perform at the event on Saturday 13th July, with the full line-up still to come. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 21st February.

Kylie comments: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.