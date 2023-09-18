Kylie is going to open a London pop-up shop to celebrate her new album

Her new album, 'Tension', is out this week.

Kylie is going to open a London pop-up shop.

The event is to celebrate her new album, ‘Tension’, which is set for release on 22nd September. The shop itself, at 55 Regent Street, will be open 22nd-24th September from 10am-6pm.

Stock will include limited edition individually numbered ‘Tension’ vinyl, limited edition signed prints and lithographs, and exclusive ‘Tension’ themed Rosé wine from Kylie’s own brand, as well as limited edition candles, bespoke clothing, merchandise and event memorabilia.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Jungle are going to play a huge Manchester show next summer
Music News
blink-182 have announced a new album, and it'll be released in October
Music News
Griff has announced an intimate London show
READ MORE