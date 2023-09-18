Kylie is going to open a London pop-up shop to celebrate her new album

Kylie is going to open a London pop-up shop.

The event is to celebrate her new album, ‘Tension’, which is set for release on 22nd September. The shop itself, at 55 Regent Street, will be open 22nd-24th September from 10am-6pm.

Stock will include limited edition individually numbered ‘Tension’ vinyl, limited edition signed prints and lithographs, and exclusive ‘Tension’ themed Rosé wine from Kylie’s own brand, as well as limited edition candles, bespoke clothing, merchandise and event memorabilia.