Kylie Minogue will receive the BRITs Global Icon award at this year’s ceremony, and she’s performing too

Kylie Minogue will receive this year’s BRITs Global Icon award.

Previous winners of the gong include Elton John, Robbie Williams, David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

Kylie – who is also nominated for International Artist of the Year – is confirmed to perform on the night, joining the already-announced Dua Lipa and RAYE.

She comments: “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!”

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 2nd March, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

Other artists nominated for awards include RAYE, Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.