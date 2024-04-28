Kylie Minogue to headline Sziget Festival 2024’s opening night

Sziget Festival is gearing up for its 2024 edition with a stellar lineup that now includes pop icon Kylie Minogue as the opening night headliner.

The festival, scheduled to run from 7th-12th August, will also feature newly announced DJ and producer FISHER, plus the line-up for the DropYard stage, including the likes of Kojaque, P Money, and Rushy.

These new additions join an already impressive list of artists scheduled to perform, including Fred Again, Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Liam Gallagher, Sam Smith, Skrillex, Stormzy, Louis Tomlinson, Rae, AURORA, Fontaines D.C., Big Thief and more.

Tickets and additional information are available at the festival’s official website, szigetfestival.com.