Kylie has teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo for her new single ‘My Oh My’

The upbeat dance track arrives ahead of Kylie performing at BST Hyde Park.
Picture credit: Brian Ziff, Charlotte Rutherford and Nikola Lamburov

Kylie Minogue has released a new single, ‘My Oh My’. 

A collaboration with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, the track follows a successful 2023 for Kylie, which saw her achieve a Number 1 album with ‘Tension’ and score a global hit with ‘Padam Padam’.

She’s also set to headline BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday 13th July, with support from MARINA, Ella Henderson, Tom Rasmussen, ADMT, Fred Roberts, Blusher, Say Now and more.

Kylie comments: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Check out the new single below.

