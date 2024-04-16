Kynsy has signed to Nice Swan Records for her new single ‘Money’

Kynsy has released a new single, ‘Money’.

The track – out through her new label, Nice Swan Records (English Teacher, SPRINTS, Opus Kink) – follows on from her early EPs ‘Things That Don’t Exist’ and ‘Something To Do With Love’.

She says of the track: “‘Money’ is a song about the depths of love, nostalgia, and longing, painting a vivid picture of emotional complexity.

“Through references to past memories, desires for something more, and a mix of conflicting emotions like love, tears, and uncertainty, I explore the intricate journey of the heart. The repeated mantra of “I’ll be okay” and the juxtaposition of swimming and drowning in money hint at a quest for stability and reassurance amidst the emotional whirlwind.

“Ultimately, my words reflect a personal narrative of love, longing, and the unwavering belief that clarity will come in due time.”

Check it out below.