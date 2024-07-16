Kynsy’s new single ‘Stereo Games’ is a “wild ride through the chaos of love and self-destruction”

Kynsy has released her new single, ‘Stereo Games’.

Out via her new label Nice Swan Records, the track marks her latest offering following the 90s-influenced ‘Money’ earlier this spring, and arrives alongside news of an intimate London headliner at Third Man London’s Blue Basement.

Kynsy says: “This song is a wild ride through the chaos of love and self-destruction. It’s about the intense, sometimes toxic, passion that can consume us, turning heartbreak into a form of art. With a nod to mythic and modern icons like Dionysus and Kendrick Lamar, it’s a rebellious anthem that immortalises the madness of love in a ‘stereo game’ of emotions and dreams”.

Check it out below.

The dates in full read:

JULY

26 Third Man London (Blue Basement), London, UK

NOVEMBER

16 Live At Leeds In The City, Leeds, UK