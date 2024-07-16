Kynsy’s new single ‘Stereo Games’ is a “wild ride through the chaos of love and self-destruction”

The Dublin-raised, London-based artist has also announced a London headliner.
Photo Credit: Tatiana Pozuelo

Kynsy has released her new single, ‘Stereo Games’.

Out via her new label Nice Swan Records, the track marks her latest offering following the 90s-influenced ‘Money’ earlier this spring, and arrives alongside news of an intimate London headliner at Third Man London’s Blue Basement.

Kynsy says: “This song is a wild ride through the chaos of love and self-destruction. It’s about the intense, sometimes toxic, passion that can consume us, turning heartbreak into a form of art. With a nod to mythic and modern icons like Dionysus and Kendrick Lamar, it’s a rebellious anthem that immortalises the madness of love in a ‘stereo game’ of emotions and dreams”.

Check it out below.

The dates in full read:

JULY
26 Third Man London (Blue Basement), London, UK

NOVEMBER
16 Live At Leeds In The City, Leeds, UK

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Features
Dork's best songs of 2024 (so far) - part 2: Orla Gartland, Fat Dog, Charli xcx and more
Music News
Los Bitchos have shared two new songs, 'Kiki, You Complete Me' and '1K': "Think Batman meets Bitchos!"
Music News
Peter Xan has returned with a powerful new single inspired by loss, 'Empty Space'
READ MORE